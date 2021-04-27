The Young Bucks take a big shot at WWE's Mickie James fiasco 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks taking a shot at WWE is not new, but the brothers never fail to entertain fans with their antics. Their latest dig at WWE revolves around the recent "trash bag" incident.

Recently-released WWE Superstar Mickie James receiving her belongings in a trash bag has been a significant talking point in the wrestling world as of late. Several former WWE stars, including AEW's Chris Jericho, took shots at Vince McMahon's promotion after the news broke.

Now, The Young Bucks have stepped up to make fun of WWE for the fiasco. On the recent episode of Being The Elite, the duo handed injured AEW star Brandon Cutler his belongings in a trash bag before he spends time away to recover.

The bag had Cutler's name written on it, just like James' was written on the bag she received. The Young Bucks never shy away from taking shots at WWE, but this is a pretty direct shot around an issue for which the company has already issued an apology.

The Young Bucks recently claimed they'd reject a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Ever since The Young Bucks returned to Twitter, the duo have been at the top of their games. In a now-deleted Twitter bio, the AEW Tag Team Champions had claimed they would reject a WWE Hall of Fame induction in their 60's to stay true to their characters.

The Young Bucks have been essaying their entitled and arrogant heel characters to perfection. It's safe to say that fans have been mighty impressed with their character work in recent weeks.

What do you think about The Young Bucks taking a shot at WWE for the "trash bag" incident? Do you think they should have avoided it since WWE has already issued an apology? Let us know in the comments section below.