AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks post a revealing bio; acknowledge their scars and moustaches

AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks kept up with their gimmick of updating their Twitter bio regularly, often using it to take shots at others or to promote and praise themselves. This time, however, it was a bit different.

In a highly suggestive bio, the Bucks acknowledged the bruises from their tag team title match at AEW Road Rager against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. They also revealed the toll it took on their personal lives:

"Nick is bruised & has several cuts. Matt has a stinger. Both shaved their mustaches because their better halves would not make love to them otherwise."

Young Bucks' new bio

While most fans found it hilarious and expressed the same in the replies, some felt it was too revealing and had information they didn't need.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) July 9, 2021

Of course, we know exactly how much the Young Bucks care about what people say about them. Credit to the Jackson brothers for making something as trivial as a Twitter bio into a compelling gimmick.

The Young Bucks retained their AEW Tag Team Championships at Road Rager

The Street Fight

Despite suffering their first tag team loss in nearly a year last week, the Young Bucks won when it mattered the most. They took on Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a wild Street Fight at AEW Road Rager. Sporting some unorthodox in-ring gear, the Bucks needed help from the Good Brothers to pick up the win and retain their titles.

Thumbtacks in the mouth and a #SUPERKICK helps the @youngbucks retain the #AEW World Tag Team Titles. pic.twitter.com/E3B0jbHbPy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

The match was an entertaining affair, if slightly overbooked. The ending was a nasty one as the Bucks stuffed Kingston's mouth with thumbtacks and super kicked him in a very uncomfortable-looking spot. It worked and they picked up the pinfall victory to extend their reign atop the AEW tag team division.

What do you make of the match between the Bucks and Kingston & Penta? Who do you think will be able to dethrone the Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments section below!

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything AEW

Edited by Arjun