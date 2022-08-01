Tony Khan admits to giving top AEW tag team major push

AEW has one of the most active tag-team rosters in the wrestling industry, and compared to WWE, the company often puts the spotlight on the division.

Tony Khan himself recently admitted to giving a top tag-team a major push this year, likely in response to fan backlash.

Despite its success, many fans often criticize AEW's booking surrounding the division, especially with the Young Bucks being far more prominent than other teams.

During Tony Khan's recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, the AEW President noted that FTR is happier than ever within the promotion currently.

"I think the three of us [Khan & FTR] are happier working together than we ever have been and probably the only time it was ever really a rough patch I really thought was a year ago and that was probably a mix of I think Dax [Harwood] needed to get himself better, feeling better,"said Khan.

Daniel “Cash” Wheeler @CashWheelerFTR Everything hurts today. I don’t know how Dax is even moving. But I’ll fight Dem Boys anytime, until the end of time. Everything hurts today. I don’t know how Dax is even moving. But I’ll fight Dem Boys anytime, until the end of time. https://t.co/V7vuzldxLw

Tony Khan continued, calling back to a time where Dax Harwood wasn't in a good physical space but admitted to being focused on them this year.

"He wasn’t feeling well and talked about getting on medication and seeing a doctor and then when he really got himself right, you know, I’ve been more focused on them than I have been and I think the last year, they’ve been doing better than ever. " - (H/T: POSTWrestling)

FTR's booking has clearly taken a turn in the right direction, as the duo were constantly having their WWE runs compared to their then-current booking.

FTR's AEW World Tag-Team Championship goals might just be on hold due to Dax Harwood's rumored injury

FTR have been on quite a roll since the start of 2022 after having their booking mainly criticized by fans in 2021. The stars also notably made their intentions clear about capturing the World Tag Team Championships, adding to their already growing collection.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Harwood went into FTR's Death Before Dishonor match with an already existing injury, and came out worse.

"Dax Harwood is the latest AEW wrestler working with a torn labrum. After the Briscoes match, he came out of it with a swollen eye, a stiff neck, and his bad shoulder was worse,” Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

With Dax Harwood out of the picture, how much longer will it take for FTR to recapture the World Tag Team Championships? Notably, with Swerve in Our Glory currently holding the belts, will FTR turn heel to go up against the fan favorites?

