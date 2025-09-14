AEW tag team officially get a new name

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 14, 2025 01:50 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

One of AEW's up-and-coming tag teams received an official new name earlier tonight on Collision. This confirms some previous speculation regarding this.

Last week, AEW suddenly filed a trademark for "The Swirl". This seemed to be linked to Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, but there was no confirmation of what this would be used for.

Moments ago on AEW Collision, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens got themselves into a brawl, and it was clear that there was no love lost between them. Wrestling legend Jerry Lynn was the one to come between them and cease the fighting. He then told them both off, giving them a reality check. Bowens began to walk off as this was going on.

They ended up suddenly being confronted by Christian and Johnson. Blake Christian then brought up how they were 'The Swirl', confirming that this will indeed be their AEW tag team name moving forward. The duo then made a bold claim to Lynn, as they believed the attention should be on them, an up-and-coming duo, instead of a duo that refuses to be affiliated with one another.

They wished to show the veteran what he was missing out on, but Jerry Lynn was not having it and even dared them to come into the ring so he could take them out himself. They obliged, and this led to them getting into it with the legend. Max Caster came to his aid but was also overpowered. This forced Anthony Bowens to turn back and help them, and for a brief moment, The Acclaimed reunited.

Lynn grabbed both their arms and raised them together, but they quickly pulled away. This was a sign that it was a one-off moment, as the two clearly harbor a grudge towards one another. It is unclear what happens next, as The Swirl will surely not take all of this lightly. They could be the ones who end up pushing The Acclaimed back together.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
