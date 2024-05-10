AEW tag team could split up after 8 years together

An AEW tag team, which has been with the company since its inception, could soon split up as one of the team members teased a breakup. The star also expressed disappointment regarding their recent run.

The AEW tag team in question is Private Party. The tag team consists of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen and they have been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception back in 2019. The duo has also been together prior to their All Elite run since 2015 on the independent scene.

After splitting up with Matt Hardy, Private Party competed in the tag team championship tournament, where they suffered a heartbreaking loss against The Young Bucks. Furthermore, Isiah Kassidy also suffered a defeat against Samoa Joe on the recent episode of Dynamite.

After another defeat, Kassidy was seen heartbroken in an exclusive backstage clip where he expressed his disappointment. Isiah Kassidy also hinted at potentially breaking up the Private Party tag team after eight years:

“When we came back to AEW in January, I felt like Private Party was on its way to becoming AEW Tag Team Champions. Fast forward to now, I can’t say that confidently and I think that’s what hurts the most. It just feels like we’re a big disappointment and when the math isn’t mathing, there has to be a problem with the equation. And, it’s a tough pill to swallow but the problem is us. We can’t be what we want (by) remaining what we are.”

On being asked what's next for Private Party, Kassidy said:

"Change. Change. And, the first step towards change is awareness and (Marq) Quen and I are aware that what we’ve been doing isn’t working. The second step towards change is acceptance and we’ve accepted the fact that the party just might be over.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

AEW star expressed disgust regarding his tag team's booking

The AEW star, Isiah Kassidy also admitted that it hurts that his Private Party tag team has been with the promotion since the beginning but they achieved nothing in the past five years:

"And, if I’m being honest, you know what else hurts? The fact that we’ve been here since day one, literally, the beginning. We saw this company when it first started, we was here and we have nothing to show for it." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meanwhile, Private Party continues to be a thing as of now and only time will tell whether Tony Khan and the creative team actually plan on splitting them up.

