AEW tag team undergo a name change, join forces with new manager in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW includes some of the most praised tag-teams in the industry. Recently, one of its smaller and less successful teams underwent a name change as well as gained a new manager, signaling changes for the duo.

While the promotion has many die-hard fans, Tony Khan has often come under fire for its bloated roster and numerous tag teams and factions. Despite this, popular tag team FTR has often praised the promotion for seemingly revitalizing tag team wrestling.

During a recent DARK taping, struggling tag team Bear Country was presented as "The Iron Savages" alongside JT Davidson, an industry veteran.

"The former Bear Country are now The Iron Savages with JT Davidson @TheJTDavidson" - @JJWilliamsWON Tweeted.

Regardless of their size and speed, Bear Country have suffered in All Elite Wrestling, with Bear Bronson often being used to enhance other talent. With a new name and a charismatic mouthpiece, could the team finally get their big break in the promotion?

Two former WWE Superstars, Levy Valenz and Westin Blake, also made their AEW debuts

Tony Khan has notably scooped up some of the biggest former WWE Superstars in the industry, with Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho founding the promotion alongside him. Since then, All Elite Wrestling has even enticed the likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk to come onboard with the promotion.

During the recent DARK tapings, the former No Way Jose and Wesley Blake were both spotted, after the two were released from WWE in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

"No way! That's @LevyValenz" - @JJWilliamsWON Tweeted.

"Westin Blake made his AEW debut at the #AEWDark tapings tonight." - @WrestlingCovers Tweeted.

Both Blake and Valenz were cut from WWE during the Global Pandemic, alongside numerous other Superstars. It's currently unclear if the two have signed with Tony Khan's promotion or if these were once-off appearances. Khan has clearly begun to shake things up, but will it be enough to continue to grow the promotion's popularity with fans amidst the increasing pressure from their competition?

