AEW takes bold step to counter WWE WrestleMania 41 

AEW has been going through a tough week with its rival competitor, WWE, and its leader, Triple H, producing WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, Tony Khan and his team took a bold step to counter WWE's biggest show of the year and shifted the momentum in their favor.

WrestleMania 41 is set to be a two-night grand spectacle. It will take place on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, with All Elite Wrestling backed into a corner due to fans being largely drawn to 'Mania week, Tony Khan seemingly came up with a brilliant move.

As posted by a user on X/Twitter, an AEW commercial was seen running on a screen at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. This can be viewed as a highly calculated marketing move by Khan and his management, since the majority of wrestling fans would be arriving in Vegas from all over the world for WrestleMania 41.

Despite fans being more inclined towards WrestleMania than All Elite Wrestling this week, it seems Tony Khan made an excellent move by using that interest to benefit his own company.

The WWE President had heated words for AEW ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars and their top personnel have been promoting WrestleMania 41 throughout the week leading up to the event.

In a recent interview on The Bill Simmons podcast, WWE President Nick Khan took indirect shots at AEW and claimed that they would only sign talent they intended to utilize properly.

“That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people whom we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do.”

The Jacksonville-based promotion has signed many top talents since its inception in 2019. However, due to limited TV time slots, many talents have been left underutilized, which has led to their eventual exits. Moreover, with Nick Khan and his regime bringing multiple former All Elite talents to WWE in recent memory, it will be interesting to see if more stars debut or return to the Stamford-based promotion post-WrestleMania 41.

