AEW talent airs frustration after Bianca Belair gets heavily booed at WWE WrestleMania 41: "I don't get it"

An AEW talent aired her frustration after Bianca Belair was heavily booed by fans at WWE WrestleMania 41. The person in question is none other than Amanda Huber, widow of the late Brodie Lee.

Bianca challenged for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Sunday. The EST tore the house down with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Bianca came close to winning the title, but it was The Genius of The Sky who prevailed.

Amanda Huber took to X to share her thoughts on the negative reception to Bianca from the crowd at Allegiant Stadium. The AEW Community Outreach Coordinator praised the EST for her skills and charisma before adding she didn't get the crowd reaction.

"How the eff do people boo Bianca Belair? Genuinely. She’s so da*n good. From her skills to her presentation to her charisma. I don’t get it," Amanda posted.

Check out Amanda Huber's post HERE.

Possible reason why fans booed Bianca Belair at Allegiant Stadium?

Despite entering the match as a babyface, Bianca Belair got a heel treatment from the WWE Universe at Allegiant Stadium. The reason for the negative reception could be tied to Rhea Ripley. Mami was the odds-on favorite to enter WrestleMania as the champion, with fans initially hoping to see Ripley versus Bianca for the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Rhea Ripley's shocking loss to IYO SKY on RAW last month caused a dramatic change to the Women's World Championship match. The rematch didn't see a definitive conclusion because special guest referee Bianca called for the bell after she got hit by both women.

All the drama prompted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to turn the scheduled world title match between IYO and Bianca at WrestleMania 41 into a Triple Threat bout.

