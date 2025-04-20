Why do WWE fans boo Bianca Belair? Reason explained

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has been one of the biggest babyfaces in the women’s division for a long time now. The former Women’s Champion has managed to become one of the most popular stars in history and has been very successful at WrestleMania over the years.

This year’s Show of Shows featured Belair battling Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship to kick off Night Two. While Belair is a massive babyface, she was greeted with boos by fans at Allegiant Stadium, which came as a surprise to many.

With the star doing nothing to officially turn heel, the fans turning on her and booing her is not a great sign. However, the reason for this reaction from the WWE Universe is Rhea Ripley. The latter was initially set to enter the Grandest Stage of Them All as the champion herself.

However, during a title match on RAW after Elimination Chamber, the EST of WWE distracted the Eradicator, helping Sky pick up the win. This set up the triple threat match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Further, while Ripley was trying to get herself added to the Women’s World title match at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair gave her best to resist the former champion's inclusion, which is the reason fans have turned on the star and have been booing her a lot lately.

Rhea Ripley shared heartbreaking trust issues heading into WWE WrestleMania 41

Over the past few months, Rhea Ripley has faced a lot of betrayals, with the biggest one being that of Dominik Mysterio, who chose to side with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam last year. During the countdown to Night Two of WrestleMania 41, Ripley was asked how her recent experiences have affected her road to the Show of Shows.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion stated that she had a lot of trust issues with everyone, and the only person she trusted now was herself. Ripley added that she considered Belair and Sky to be two of her best friends, but things took a turn for the worse and she couldn’t trust them anymore.

"It's really shaped me in a way where I'm going out there for myself. No one is going to have my back like I do. I have a lot of trust issues now, and I mean, I always had them before at the same time, but now it's at an all-time high. So the one person I know I can trust is me…A lot of people that I thought were very trustworthy people have then shown me that they are not. I felt like I could only count on pretty much two individuals that I have been in this business with since the day I started, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. They really proved to me that trust shouldn't be given out to everyone, and it's heartbreaking," she stated.

With WrestleMania 41 set to determine the new Women’s World Champion, time will tell what WWE has in store for all three women on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

