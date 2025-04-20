  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Rhea Ripley shares heartbreaking update ahead of her match at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Rhea Ripley shares heartbreaking update ahead of her match at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 20, 2025 22:50 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion [Image credits: WWE Australia and WWE's official Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is all set to face IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the clash, The Eradicator shared a heartbreaking update.

Ad

IYO SKY was set to compete against Bianca Belair in a one-on-one match for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania after dethroning Rhea Ripley on RAW following Elimination Chamber. However, Mami forcefully included herself in their storyline in hopes of regaining the gold. WWE later made their Triple Threat Match official for Night Two of The Show of Shows.

During the Countdown to Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41, Cathy Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley. During the conversation, the host asked Ripley how her experiences in recent times had shaped her leading up to 'Mania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Eradicator said that she had a lot of trust issues and the only person she could rely on now was herself.

"It's really shaped me in a way where I'm going out there for myself. No one is going to have my back like I do. I have a lot of trust issues now, and I mean, I always had them before at the same time, but now it's at an all-time high. So the one person I know I can trust is me," she said.
Ad

Mami added that she trusted her long-time friends, IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, but believed the two stars proved to her that no one should be relied on, which was extremely heartbreaking for her.

"A lot of people that I thought were very trustworthy people have then shown me that they are not. I felt like I could only count on pretty much two individuals that I have been in this business with since the day I started, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. They really proved to me that trust shouldn't be given out to everyone, and it's heartbreaking," she added.
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications