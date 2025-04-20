Rhea Ripley shares heartbreaking update ahead of her match at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is all set to face IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the clash, The Eradicator shared a heartbreaking update.
IYO SKY was set to compete against Bianca Belair in a one-on-one match for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania after dethroning Rhea Ripley on RAW following Elimination Chamber. However, Mami forcefully included herself in their storyline in hopes of regaining the gold. WWE later made their Triple Threat Match official for Night Two of The Show of Shows.
During the Countdown to Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41, Cathy Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley. During the conversation, the host asked Ripley how her experiences in recent times had shaped her leading up to 'Mania.
The Eradicator said that she had a lot of trust issues and the only person she could rely on now was herself.
"It's really shaped me in a way where I'm going out there for myself. No one is going to have my back like I do. I have a lot of trust issues now, and I mean, I always had them before at the same time, but now it's at an all-time high. So the one person I know I can trust is me," she said.
Mami added that she trusted her long-time friends, IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, but believed the two stars proved to her that no one should be relied on, which was extremely heartbreaking for her.
"A lot of people that I thought were very trustworthy people have then shown me that they are not. I felt like I could only count on pretty much two individuals that I have been in this business with since the day I started, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. They really proved to me that trust shouldn't be given out to everyone, and it's heartbreaking," she added.
It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
