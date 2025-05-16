AEW talent recalls getting fired from WWE during the pandemic: "I did a bunch of dumb stuff"

A current AEW personality revealed he got fired from WWE during the pandemic after a short tenure. He also opened up on his struggles after he got released from the promotion.

AEW talent RJ City recalled how he got terminated from WWE during the pandemic. RJ is a popular TV host in All Elite Wrestling, who also does backstage interviews. He recently recalled how he was released by the Stamford-based promotion after he worked as a post-show host.

Speaking with Saraya on the Rulebreakers podcast, RJ City reflected on working with the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"So I would say, during the pandemic, I worked for WWE. I did a bunch of dumb stuff, I don't know why they let me do it. The company is too big and people were not watching everything that was going on, I was allowed to do things."

RJ further shed light on how he was fired during the pandemic in 2021 and his struggles before joining AEW:

"And then they got rid of me because it's a wonderful system and then I was like, 'Gee, the pandemic's ending,' I was like 'I'm gonna go back to the indies? I feel like 90 years old.' I really did, and I also saw people doing the exact thing they were doing before pandemic, and I was like 'This is unethical to me, this is creative malpractice.' So I was like, 'If I'm feeling like 90 years old, why not just be 90 years old?'" [12:35-13:13]

AEW personality got fired before a major WWE show

AEW personality, RJ City, recently disclosed how he was ready to host the 'SummerSlam After Dark' show after the success of 'WrestleMania 37 After Dark' in 2021. Speaking during a signing session earlier this year, RJ revealed he was fired before his next show in WWE:

"We did a wonderful thing called WrestleMania After Dark. It was a comedy special. It’s on YouTube, it’s on Peacock for I don’t know how long, between night one and two of WrestleMania 37, the WrestleMania that rained and they all stalled. So, it aired then, they loved it. They’re like, ‘This is fantastic,’ and they said, ‘Let’s do another one.’ So we had planned and we had written SummerSlam After Dark and two weeks before we were going to begin production on it, they cutted the whole digital department."

RJ City hosts Hey! (EW), Meal and a Match with Renee Paquette and AEW's Zero Hour pre-shows.

