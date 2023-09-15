AEW talent set to debut for promotion against Roman Reigns' cousin, Jacob Fatu

A legendary NJPW and AEW talent is set to make his first appearance for Major League Wrestling when he challenges a family member of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A few weeks ago, MLW announced that Minoru Suzuki would be debuting in the promotion imminently. The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion is best known for his work across Japan but has made sporadic appearances in the United States. Suzuki is currently a freelancer but has had several matches in All Elite Wrestling.

The Murder Grandpa is one of the most well-respected individuals in professional wrestling today, so his first-ever MLW opponent has a lot to live up to when he meets Suzuki in the ring. That first opponent has recently been announced.

Suzuki will go up against former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf is well-established in the wrestling world, having debuted back in 2012.

However, despite his achievements, many feel as though Fatu has yet to live up to the high standards placed on him by virtue of being cousins with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, at 31 years old, Fatu still has a ton of potential and a long career ahead of him. Perhaps his upcoming bout with the legend that is Minoru Suzuki could see him take that next step to one day find himself rubbing shoulders with the major stars in AEW and WWE.

Minoru Suzuki's turbulent time in AEW

Despite carrying an aura very few can match, Minoru Suzuki does not have the best record when it comes to his AEW outings.

His only singles victory for the promotion came against QT Marshall on an April 2022 edition of Dark: Elevation. Conversely, the Japanese veteran has suffered defeats to top stars like Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson.

Expand Tweet

Despite this, he regularly garners a positive reception whenever he shows up in Tony Khan's promotion and will likely continue to do so in the future.