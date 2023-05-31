Jacob Fatu sends a message to Roman Reigns after his historic achievement

Jacob Fatu has taken to social media to send a message to Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief completed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion.

Fatu is a member of the Anoa'i family and has often acknowledged The Bloodline on social media. Interestingly enough, he even shared a photo of himself with The Usos and Solo Sikoa after the turn of events at Night of Champions.

Fatu's message on Instagram was clear, as he acknowledged The Tribal Chief with a short message.

"[1,000 days] No words needed." wrote Fatu

Check out a screengrab of Fatu's Instagram post dedicated to Reigns:

Matt Cardona is surprised that WWE nor AEW has signed Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been making big moves in his own way in pro wrestling. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and has also been competing on the independent circuit.

In an exclusive interview with PWMania, former WWE star Matt Cardona, who recently shared the ring with Fatu, praised the 31-year-old and Alexander Hammerstone.

According to the former Intercontinental Champion, both Fatu and Hammerstone are world-class athletes and will definitely be in WWE or AEW. Cardona said:

"He’s [Jacob Fatu] a big son of a b*tch… I mean, I don’t know their [Fatu and Hammerstone] contract with MLW, but they might be stuck there. But definitely, those are two names that I agree with you. Will definitely be in either WWE or AEW, because they are top talents, world-class athletes, 100%,"

Hammerstone is Fatu's rival and defeated him to win the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. He has already surpassed 600 days with the title.

Fatu's family is associated closely with WWE, considering that Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are all signed to the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, legendary Anoa'i family members Afa, Sika, Rikishi, Umaga, and others also established themselves in the company.

