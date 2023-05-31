"He’s a big son of a b*tch" - Roman Reigns and The Usos' cousin could sign with either AEW or WWE in the future, says Matt Cardona

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona is surprised neither AEW nor WWE has signed Roman Reigns and The Usos' cousin yet.

The star in question is Jacob Fatu, who also comes from the same wrestling royal family - The Samoan Dynasty. Fatu has taken MLW by storm in recent years, having set the record for the longest-reigning MLW World Champion at 819 days.

The 31-year-old star lost the title to Alexander Hammerstone, who has already surpassed 600+ days with the championship. Both men have made a name for themselves on the independent circuit, but neither has been able to make it to the major leagues yet.

Fatu reportedly had a tryout with the Stamford-based promotion on multiple occasions but got rejected each time. In an exclusive interview with PWMania, Matt Cardona showered praise on Fatu and Hammerstone, classifying them as world-class athletes.

The Indy King is certain that the two men would work in either WWE or AEW in the future:

"He’s [Jacob Fatu] a big son of a b*tch… I mean, I don’t know their [Fatu and Hammerstone] contract with MLW, but they might be stuck there. But definitely, those are two names that I agree with you. Will definitely be in either WWE or AEW, because they are top talents, world-class athletes, 100%," Cardona said.

Jim Cornette believes Jacob Fatu could thrive in WWE or AEW

Matt Cardona isn't the only one who's heavily invested in Jacob Fatu.

A few years ago, Jim Cornette talked about the potential of Fatu if he were to make it to the big leagues:

"If you put Jacob Fatu on WWE programming or AEW programming or any programming with any people in any production value whatsoever and you smash him over for six weeks or so, the people would be ready to buy anything he does," Jim Cornette said

Cornette also put over Alex Hammerstone, calling him the modern-day version of Lex Luger. Only time will tell whether the two companies will ignite a bidding war to get the services of these rising stars once their contracts with MLW expire.

Do you agree with Matt Cardona's comments about Jacob Fatu? Would you like to see him jump ship to the global juggernaut to join The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

