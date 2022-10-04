Who is Jacob Fatu and how is he related to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns?

Jacob Fatu is just one of the many relatives Roman Reigns has outside WWE. Although Fatu is not present at the promotion, he is still just as accomplished as his relatives.

Jacob is the son of Sam Fatu, also known as The Tonga Kid and Tama. Although his father is a legendary wrestler, he was mostly trained by Rikishi. In 2012, he successfully debuted in wrestling while teaming up with his relative Black Pearl.

After competing for various promotions, he signed with Major League Wrestling in 2019, where his relatives Samu and Lance Anoa'i are also competing. Jacob captured the World Heavyweight Championship in July of that same year against Tom Lawlor. The following year, he landed in the 20th spot on the PWI 500 list.

Since he is part of the Anoa'i family, it's no wonder Jacob is related to some of WWE's top stars. Jacob Fatu is the cousin of not just Roman Reigns, but also Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Fatu is scheduled to face Titus Alexander for the West Coast Pro Title at the upcoming Ride the Lightning show on October 8.

Would Jacob Fatu be interested to work with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns?

While most of the Anoa'i members may have played a big part in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, they haven't always interacted with each other. Despite being in a different promotion, it seems like the cousins have spent some time together.

When asked in the past if Jacob was interested in working with Roman Reigns, the MLW star expressed that they've always worked together.

"WE FAMILY WE BEEN WORKING TOGETHER IM JUST PLAYING MY POSITION," Fatu Tweeted.

Despite being a top wrestler, Jacob Fatu hasn't made any appearances for WWE. Still, his accomplishments speak a lot for himself. It would be interesting to see if he will join his cousins at their promotion.

