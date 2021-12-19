"We family" - 819 day champion reacts to being asked about working with Roman Reigns

It is no secret that Roman Reigns is a member of the legendary Anoa'i family which has produced various wrestlers of American-Samoan heritage who have performed for various promotions including WWE.

WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi, Yokozuna, and the Wild Samoans are all members of the esteemed family and even legendary superstar, The Rock is a member, as well.

Roman Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, are the current generation of the Anoa'i family who are currently signed with WWE with NXT superstar Solo Sikoa being the latest addition.

However, not all members of the Anoa'i family find the opportunity to work along with each other due to being in different promotions. One such individual is MLW (Major League Wrestling) star Jacob Fatu. The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, who had an impressive reign that lasted 819 days, reacted on Twitter when he was asked about the prospect of working with The Head of The Table.

The Samoan Werewolf responded by saying that they are family and implied that they have been working together to some capacity. Fatu also added that he is "just playing his position."

Who is Roman Reigns' cousin, Jacob Fatu?

Jacob Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu who was known for his stint in WWE as The Tonga Kid and Tama and in WCW as The Samoan Savage. Sam Fatu was trained by Afa & Sika Anoa'i who is popularly known as The Wild Samoans and Sika happens to be the father of Roman Reigns.

Jacob Fatu in turn was trained by Rikishi who is the father of Jey & Jimmy Uso. So, as we can see they share quite the history. As mentioned above, Jacob is also a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and currently still performs for MLW along with various other independent promotions such as GCW and PCW.

Like his cousin Jacob, Reigns is also enjoying his best run right now as the Universal Champion.

His current reign has exceeded more than 473 days, although it is currently under jeopardy as he will be defending it against Brock Lesnar in what is sure to be a hard-hitting match at WWE Day 1.

Do you think Roman Reigns' incredible title reign will continue through WWE Day 1? Or do you believe that Brock Lesnar will capture the championship? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman