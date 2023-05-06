WWE rejected Roman Reigns' talented cousin who wants to join The Bloodline

The dominance of Roman Reigns and his fellow Samoans has raised hopes amongst fans of Jacob Fatu's possible WWE signing. However, MLW's Court Bauer has revealed that WWE has rejected signing him multiple times in the past.

For those who aren't aware, the 31-year-old cousin of Roman Reigns has been on a roll in Major League Wrestling. Jacob Fatu has been with MLW since 2019 and still holds the record for having the longest reign with the company's world title.

He presently holds the MLW National Openweight title, but as revealed in recent interviews, he hopes to join his Anoa'i family members one day. While many fans wouldn't mind seeing The Bloodline add another member, Jacob Fatu, Court Bauer reminded everyone that the promotion had already turned down the chance to sign the MLW star.

The veteran wrestling promoter stated that WWE did not sign Jacob Fatu despite the star having more than one tryout with them.

"People forget he had like three or four tryouts at WWE PC. They didn't sign him. Now, everyone's like, 'He should go to WWE.' There's a reason the dude keeps re-upping with us," revealed Bauer on Busted Open Radio. "This is the system that has figured it out. We found him, and he found himself. He has all the love for his family [The Bloodline] and what they're doing there, but he's enjoying his time in MLW." [H/t WrestlingInc]

"The machine there didn't get it": Court Bauer on fans who want to see Jacob Fatu in WWE

The son of Sam Fatu, Jacob trained under Rikishi before making his pro wrestling debut in 2012. He got his big break when he joined MLW and has since developed his overall skillset at an astonishing pace.

He won the world title in July 2019 and held on to it for 819 days before losing it to Alex Hammerstone in October 2021.

Major League Wrestling didn't hesitate to push Jacob Fatu when he was relatively unknown, and Court Bauer feels like the fans who truly want to support him need to watch him while he is still in MLW. Bauer continued:

"If you're finding him on MLW, support the company that gave him that spotlight. Don't try to fancy book something when the machine there didn't get it, didn't see it. So, support where he is and where he is thriving."

