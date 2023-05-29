Jacob Fatu sends a cryptic message after The Bloodline collapses following massive betrayal

In the aftermath of The Bloodline's collapse, Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu has sent a cryptic message on social media.

At Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy Uso finally betrayed Roman Reigns during the latter's main event tag team championship match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief and Sikoa came up short against the Canadian duo in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fatu posted an old photo of himself with The Usos and Solo Sikoa on Instagram. He used the 'blood drop emoji,' courtesy of his image caption, a symbol synonymous with The Bloodline since the stable's inception.

Check out a screengrab of Jacob Fatu's Instagram post:

For weeks, WWE has been teasing an implosion between Reigns and The Usos, especially since Jimmy and Jey dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The Usos have lost numerous matches since WrestleMania. First, they were beaten in a tag team championship rematch by Zayn and Owens. The Samoan twins later lost to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on an episode of SmackDown.

How did Jey Uso react to Jimmy Uso's betrayal and The Bloodline's collapse?

Jey Uso has been loyal to Roman Reigns for years, and judging by his reaction to Jimmy's assault, the former tag team champion still cares about his Tribal Chief.

Unfortunately for him, Jey now has to pick a side between Jimmy and Roman Reigns. Taking to Instagram, he reacted to an Instagram post from WWE that included photos of Reigns and The Usos' altercation in Saudi Arabia.

The former tag team champion sent a short message demanding WWE delete the photos.

"Da*n. Delete dis," Jey wrote.

At Night of Champions, Reigns and Solo Sikoa unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, as Sami Zayn pinned the Enforcer. The finish to the match saw The Usos accidentally hit Sikoa with a double superkick before Kevin Owens hit a stunner. Zayn followed up with the Helluva Kick, which was the final blow of the contest.

