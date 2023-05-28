Jey Uso breaks silence after Jimmy Uso betrays Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Jey Uso recently commented on his brother's betrayal of Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions.

Last night, The Tribal Chief teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. During the bout, The Usos interfered while the referee was knocked out and attacked Owens and Zayn. However, they mistakenly superkicked Solo while attempting to hit the former Honourary Uso.

An enraged Reigns then confronted his cousins, shoving them in the face. In response, Jimmy Uso shockingly betrayed The Tribal Chief and superkicked him. While Jey seemed in disbelief, Jimmy delivered another kick to Reigns' face before he and his brother left the ring. The Bloodline drama allowed Zayn and Owens to score the victory after pinning Sikoa.

Jey Uso recently broke the silence to comment on a WWE Instagram post that included photos of the altercation between Jimmy and Reigns. The former Tag Team Champion demanded that the company remove these pictures.

"Da*n. Delete dis," he wrote.

What did Jimmy Uso tell his brother after betraying Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions?

After superkicking Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso spoke a few words to his twin brother. The former Tag Team Champion reminded Jey that he was his brother, not The Tribal Chief. Jimmy also told his brother: "I'm doing what you should've done a long time ago."

Meanwhile, The Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman later tweeted a video of him, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa boarding a private jet. In the caption, he disclosed that the stable would address what happened at Night of Champions next Friday on SmackDown.

"Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," he wrote.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle



We will talk about this in detail Friday on Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown https://t.co/6Fx0of6q9g

