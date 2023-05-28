Bloodline member breaks silence after Jimmy Uso betrays Roman Reigns at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns was betrayed by Jimmy Uso at WWE Night of Champions. Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to Twitter to break silence following Jimmy's actions.

At Night of Champions, Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to unsuccessfully challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The closing stages of the match saw The Enforcer get pinned after Reigns was taken out of action.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman shared a video of him boarding a private jet, alongside Reigns and Sikoa, who aren't seen in the video. The Wiseman mentioned that The Bloodline will address Jimmy's actions this Friday on SmackDown.

"Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's video and tweet:

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle



Paul Heyman's heartfelt message to Roman Reigns after he completed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion

On the day of Night of Champions, Roman Reigns completed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. Unfortunately, for The Tribal Chief, he wasn't able to mark the occasion by adding two more titles to his collection.

With Reigns making history, Paul Heyman took to social media to send out his congratulations to The Tribal Chief. He also posted a video highlighting Reigns' incredible title reign. Heyman wrote:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief!"

This coming Friday night on SmackDown, The Bloodline will host a celebration ceremony in honor of Reigns' historic title reign.

In 2023, he has already defended the title against the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.

