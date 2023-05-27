[Watch] Paul Heyman's heartfelt video and message celebrating Roman Reigns' historic achievement

Roman Reigns has accomplished the unthinkable - a 1000-day reign as the Universal Champion. While the WWE Universe is buzzing about it, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to congratulate his Tribal Chief.

Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship over two and a half years ago. Since his victory, he has defeated the best the company has to offer, such as Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Cody Rhodes, and many more.

While today marks the 1000th day of the Tribal Chief's championship reign, WWE has scheduled a segment to celebrate the feat on next week's episode of SmackDown. Today, The Tribal Chief looks to capture the Tag Team Championships along with Solo Sikoa at the Night Of Champions PLE.

The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, took to Twitter to chime in with the congratulatory messages. He posted a heartwarming message along with a video edit showcasing Roman Reigns' greatness. His tweet read.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief!"

How did Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman react to Jimmy Uso's comments on WWE SmackDown?

On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns were scheduled to appear on the Kevin Owens Show as guests. However, The Usos interrupted Paul Heyman's introduction of his Tribal Chief and confronted the Tag Team Champions.

During the confrontation, Jimmy Uso was pushed to the limit when Kevin Owens called him and his brother Roman Reigns' errand boys. Jimmy Uso took the mic and ranted about how they were the best tag team in WWE, ending his monologue by calling himself The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman looked upset and feared what would happen if the leader of The Bloodline showed up. Reigns made his way to the ring, livid and confused about what Jimmy Uso just said. The Bloodline didn't get much time to air their differences as Owens and Zayn attacked them.

The segment ended with The Bloodline standing tall after cleaning house. However, Jimmy Uso didn't participate in the celebration and stood in a corner when the show went off the air.

