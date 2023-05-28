"Friday is gonna be cinema" - Fans go wild after Roman Reigns' cousin teases returning to WWE after The Bloodline implosion

Speculations have been running wild about the future of The Bloodline ever since Roman Reigns was attacked by Jimmy Uso at WWE Night of Champions. Amid the chaos, Rikishi also teased returning to his old hunting ground, which caused a major buzz among fans.

The wrestling world was stunned last night as The Bloodline finally collapsed at Night of Champions. Jimmy Uso has had enough of Reigns' disrespect and finally snapped, laying out The Tribal Chief with multiple superkicks. This allowed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to capitalize on the group's internal issues as they pick up the victory to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Rikishi, who has been an active supporter of his family members' faction, shared multiple tweets on social media, teasing a return to his old hunting ground. Fans were quick to react to the powerhouse's posts, as many believe he will be present on SmackDown this week, where Roman Reigns will be celebrating reaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Embedded below are a few of the many posts:

Drew🥷🏿 @YaBoyDrew6 @TheREALRIKISHI The elders gonna be on sd this Friday omg @TheREALRIKISHI The elders gonna be on sd this Friday omg

AlSuth 🤘 @Al_Suth @TheREALRIKISHI Bloodline showdown at summerslam, Roman, solo, Jimmy, jey, rikishi & rock in the same ring !! Or another Uso debuts to help Roman @TheREALRIKISHI Bloodline showdown at summerslam, Roman, solo, Jimmy, jey, rikishi & rock in the same ring !! Or another Uso debuts to help Roman

lio  @liowrestling @TheREALRIKISHI RIKISHI ON SMACKDOWN ? RUNNING OVER JIMMY AND I DID IT FOR THE CHIEF @TheREALRIKISHI RIKISHI ON SMACKDOWN ? RUNNING OVER JIMMY AND I DID IT FOR THE CHIEF

Ron Caz @b82ee328eab149f @TheREALRIKISHI teach Roman a lesson about respect pls ! Long live RIKISHI ! @TheREALRIKISHI teach Roman a lesson about respect pls ! Long live RIKISHI !

Rikishi was last seen in WWE in 2020 at Survivor Series when he attended The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. He is the father of Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief's cousin.

Jimmy's actions last night also resulted in Roman's 1260-day streak coming to an end. Read more about it by clicking here.

Roman Reigns will address The Bloodline collapse on WWE SmackDown

WWE Night of Champions was one to forget for Roman Reigns, not only did he fail to capture the tag team titles, but was also at the receiving end of a beatdown from his own faction member. While Jimmy took out his months-long frustrations on The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso was unsure of what to do and watched from the sidelines.

With The Bloodline's future in doubt, Paul Heyman took to social media after the event to reveal that they will be addressing the incident on the upcoming SmackDown.

"Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," wrote Heyman.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns should really stop turning his back on people Roman Reigns should really stop turning his back on people 😭😭😂https://t.co/VtRK0YX7oS

Jimmy's actions at Night of Champions are bound to hamper the planned 1000-day celebrations for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is not the one to let go of things easily, and one can expect chaos on the upcoming Friday.

What do you think will be Roman Reigns' response on SmackDown? Sound off below and let us know!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes