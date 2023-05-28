After Jimmy Uso turned on The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023, his father Rikishi made a massive tease on Twitter.

At Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa took on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event. The tag team match was contested for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. The final moments of the bout saw Jimmy Uso turning on Reigns and hitting him with two back-to-back superkicks. In the end, Zayn and Owens retained their title belts courtesy of Jimmy's unexpected betrayal.

Jimmy's father and WWE legend Rikishi took to Twitter soon after and made a big tease. He hinted at making an appearance on WWE TV to sort out the issues between The Bloodline by making an offer.

For those unaware, Rikishi hasn't made an appearance on WWE TV since attending The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020.

Here's what he tweeted:

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI And so it SHALL be DONE.. And so it SHALL be DONE..

Rikishi isn't thrilled with The Bloodline's implosion

Much like their father, The Usos have carved a Hall of Fame career for themselves in WWE over the years.

Rikishi's other son Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle. He has done incredibly well for himself so far and has a bright future ahead of him as well. Rikishi certainly doesn't seem happy over The Bloodline's implosion last night at Night of Champions.

Earlier this year, WWE legend Teddy Long stated that adding Rikishi to The Bloodline angle would make for some good TV.

"I think they need to add Rikishi to that mix. Rikishi is the real father. They ain't gotta make up nothing. This is a shoot. Anybody that can straighten up their kid would be their dad. So right now their kids are in turmoil, they just don't know what they want to do. It's a crisis out there. So right now, for Rikishi to step in with some law and order, I think that would be really good."

Fans would love to see Rikishi appear on WWE TV and try to sort out the issues between Roman Reigns and The Usos. Now that Jimmy Uso has finally snapped and attacked The Tribal Chief, it seems unlikely that the latter would forgive him.

