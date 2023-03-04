WWE Hall of Famer feels 57-year-old star should return to "straighten up" things within The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about the ongoing crisis within The Bloodline.

The Roman Reigns-led faction was thrown into disarray at the Royal Rumble when Sami Zayn broke rank. While Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were happy to destroy the former Honorary Uce, Jey preferred to walk away. Since then, Roman has tried on several occasions to bring the family back together, but some dissension remains on Jey Uso's side.

On the Road Trip After Hours podcast this week, the former SmackDown General Manager mentioned that Rikishi could possibly join the faction and rein in his kids. Long detailed how WWE could draw from the real-life relationship between Rikishi, his sons, and Roman Reigns.

"I think they need to add Rikishi to that mix. Rikishi is the real father. They ain't gotta make up nothing. This is a shoot. Anybody that can straighten up their kid would be their dad. So right now their kids are in turmoil, they just don't know what they want to do. It's a crisis out there. So right now, for Rikishi to step in with some law and order, I think that would be really good." [From 2:08 - 2:34]

Sami Zayn destroyed two Bloodline members on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn faced off in a singles match against Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy Uso's presence at ringside ensured that Solo picked up the win with the Samoan Spike. In the aftermath of the encounter, Jimmy and Solo looked to follow Roman's orders and bring an end to the Zayn problem, but the plan backfired as the Master Strategist hit back with a steel chair.

Post-match, Jimmy & Solo tried to take out Sami, but Sami managed to turn the tables and escape through the crowd.

Solo tried to chase down Zayn but he was already out of reach and into the crowd as the show went off the air.

