[WATCH] What Jimmy Uso said to his brother Jey after betraying Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions? 

Jimmy Uso finally did the unthinkable at WWE Night of Champions. He betrayed Roman Reigns during his tag team championship match in the main event of the show and his message to Jey Uso has finally been revealed.

In recent weeks, WWE has teased a lot of tension within The Bloodline, especially between Jimmy and Reigns. On SmackDown, he even refused to acknowledge The Tribal Chief during the closing stages of the show.

During the main event of Night of Champions, The Usos accidentally superkicked Solo Sikoa. This led to Reigns furiously confronting the twins. However, Jimmy was having none of it.

The former tag team champion hit Reigns with a superkick and further continued the assault in front of a visibly agitated Jey Uso. Jimmy even sent a message to Jey, reminding him that he wasn't able to step up to The Tribal Chief despite being humiliated on multiple occasions.

"I'm doing what you should've done a long time ago," Jimmy told Jey.

Watch Jimmy's betrayal of Reigns and his message to Jey:

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that The Usos wouldn't be appearing at WWE Night of Champions. However, they clearly went against the orders of The Tribal Chief and eventually cost both Reigns and Sikoa the tag team titles.

