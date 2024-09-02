AEW talent urges The Undertaker to beat him up after big claim

A current AEW performer has issued a challenge to The Undertaker after making a big claim on social media. While the star is not signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion, he often wrestles for them.

The AEW talent in question is one-half of The Outrunners, Turbo Floyd. The tag team of Floyd and Truth Magnum is signed to Ohio Valley Wrestling but also wrestles for other independent promotions as well as All Elite Wrestling. The duo last competed in an eight-man tag team match on Collision last Saturday.

A fan on X/Twitter recently called out The Outrunners and accused them of stealing all the spotlight and not paying their dues. Turbo Floyd took notice of the post and replied to the accusation with the following message:

"Paying dues is for chumps."

Another X/Twitter user jumped in and told Turbo Floyd that paying dues was part of business and The Undertaker would beat him up if he was the leader of their locker room. Responding to the tweet, Floyd sarcastically mentioned that he would like for 'Taker to try and take him out.

"I’d like to see him try," Floyd wrote.

Veteran says The Undertaker can return for one more run

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently claimed that The Undertaker could return for one more match after seeing the current success of WWE. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno said the following:

"I think The Undertaker was looking at it like these [packed] crowds, I could definitely work out two-three months in the gym and get ready and definitely do one more match and make myself a million bucks. I've always said this, why would you retire from wrestling when you could still do it? There's no reason for you to make an announcement that I'm not doing this anymore unless you're physically hampered or you have a physical liability."

The Deadman was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 40 Night Two during the main event. Only time will tell whether he will return for one more match.

Do you want to see The Phenom back inside a WWE ring? Sound off using the discuss button.

