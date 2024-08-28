The Undertaker could come out of retirement, says veteran, for another run with WWE

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 28, 2024 16:35 GMT
The Undertaker at WrestleMania XL! [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Undertaker at WrestleMania XL! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had his fair share inside the square circle. However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes The Deadman could come out of retirement for another run if he wants to.

The audience witnessed a new side of The Undertaker after his retirement, as he started to appear as Mark Calaway. The WWE Hall of Famer has often stated the itch he has to get back in the ring as he misses it.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno addressed a fan mail and believes The Deadman can come out of retirement for a short run as the company has been at an all-time high.

"I think The Undertaker was looking at it like these [packed] crowds, I could definitely work out 2-3 months in the gym and get ready and definitely do one more match and make myself a million bucks. I've always said this, why would you retire from wrestling when you could still do it? There's no reason for you to make an announcement that I'm not doing this anymore unless you're physically hampered or you have a physical liability, you just can't do it anymore," Inferno said. [From 01:10 to 01:45]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on why he decided to retire after WrestleMania 36

Retirement doesn't come easily to some wrestlers as they've given decades to the industry and carried locker rooms into a new era. One such legend is The Undertaker, who has been with WWE for over three decades.

In an interview with Mighty, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed why decided to retire after the Boneyard match against AJ Styles, as he knew his body couldn't keep up with the physicality anymore.

"It was good for me 'cause I had a really difficult time with real closure. My body is the reason why I don't wrestle anymore. In my mind and my heart, I would love to still be out there. The body, you know, father time is undefeated. I knew I couldn't perform at a level anymore, what people expected of me. I didn't want to become a character of myself," Taker said.

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see what The Deadman does next in the industry.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
