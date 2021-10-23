"That's how dudes get hurt" - Taz sends an ominous warning to new AEW star

Taz sent an ominous warning to AEW's recent signing Lio Rush on Twitter, moments after Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs lost to Orange Cassidy on AEW Rampage.

Lio Rush posted a message to Hobbs stating that he and Dante Martin were there if he needed a friend.

Taz asked the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion to stay in his lane to avoid getting hurt in a scathing response.

"My man you’ve been here for a cup of coffee, no poaching. Stay in your lane don’t play games with the wrong people, that’s how dudes get hurt…be a professional. Have a nice night, thanks for watching #AEWRampage," Taz tweeted.

This could be the beginning of a build-up to a future match between one of the members of Team Taz and Dante Martin. Maybe we'll see Lio in action for the first time since signing with AEW as well.

The prospect of seeing either Dante Martin or Lio Rush against Powerhouse Hobbs or Ricky Starks in a singles match or a tag team match is quite enticing.

Taz was hostile to Brian Cage as well

ftw @OfficialTAZ Great things happen in the right time…we (TEAM TAZ) doesn’t rush into anything anymore. Last time I rushed into something was me handing the FTW Championship to Cage….that was a big mistake. No more “rushing”, no more mistakes. Great things happen in the right time…we (TEAM TAZ) doesn’t rush into anything anymore. Last time I rushed into something was me handing the FTW Championship to Cage….that was a big mistake. No more “rushing”, no more mistakes.

Taz's hostility is not a new story. In a recent social media post, he stated that helping Brian Cage become the first FTW Champion in AEW was his mistake.

"Great things happen in the right time…we (TEAM TAZ) doesn’t rush into anything anymore," wrote Taz. "Last time I rushed into something was me handing the FTW Championship to Cage….that was a big mistake. No more 'rushing', no more mistakes," Taz tweeted.

Also Read

Taz introduced Brian Cage to AEW and was his mouthpiece for a long time. 'The Suplex Machine' conferred the FTW Championship to him and recruited Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

The latter two acted as stooges before Ricky Starks became the centerpiece of the faction.

Edited by Angana Roy