"They were just focused on themselves" - AEW team FTR's Dax Harwood criticizes one company for putting tag team wrestling on the 'back burner'

AEW stars Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler believe tag team wrestling has been held back due to the tactics of one particular company.

FTR is currently one of the most decorated duos in the pro-wrestling industry. They currently hold three titles, including the AAA, ROH, and IWGP World Tag Team Championship. It is also worth noting that before their dominant run in AEW, the two stars became WWE's first Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

Several fans have recently credited the veteran duo for showcasing tag team competition in a more prominent spot. Speaking from experience in an interview with Culture State, Dax Harwood explained his perspective on the current state of tag team wrestling.

“For so long, tag team wrestling has been on the back burner, because one company, for the last 20 or 30 years or whatever it is … always focused on singles wrestling."

He added:

“So the tag team guys would attempt to outshine their partners because they were just focused on themselves. That’s selfish, but sometimes you gotta be selfish in this business. For us, we wanted to completely change that.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While the status of the tag team division has improved in recent times, there is still much more to achieve.

FTR seemingly mocked MJF with a photo alongside fellow AEW star

Dax Harwood may have thrown shade at MJF with a Twitter post just hours ago.

This week's Dynamite saw Wardlow capture the TNT Championship. Many were quick to point out that despite starting as MJF's underling in the Pinnacle faction, Mr. Mayhem secured a title before the latter.

FTR has seemingly doubled down on the topic, as they posted a picture with Wardlow while captioning it "Pinnacle."

As of now, there are no updates about MJF's status with the promotion after his infamous promo. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the potential jibe gets a reaction from The Salt of the Earth in the coming weeks.

