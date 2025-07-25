AEW team surprisingly reunites after 425 days

Tony Khan's AEW and ROH has given the platform to many talented tag teams who produce some captivating showdowns on a weekly basis. The wrestling fans recently got to witness a popular duo reunite for in-ring action after more than year.The aforementioned tag team, comprising Anthony Henry &amp; J.D. Drake, is The WorkHorsemen. They had made some waves as a formidable duo in All Elite Wrestling; however, both competitors were sidelined due to injuries last year.The last time Henry and Drake competed as a team was at the May 24 edition of AEW Collision. They battled the team of Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata in a losing effort. On the recent episode of Ring of Honor television, they reunited for a tag team showdown after a long time.Henry and Drake battled the veteran tag team of Truth Magnum &amp; Turbo Floyd, known as The Outrunners. Despite a valiant effort and captivating the audience with an excellent match, The WorkHorsemen failed to score the victory after Magnum managed to scoop Anthony Henry, and slam him on the mat for the three count.A veteran wrestler has joined AEW as a coachAmidst popular teams like The WorkHorsemen returning to AEW, veteran wrestler Glacier has also become a part of the promotion. He confirmed that he signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion as a coach last year and spoke about stars like Q.T. Marshall and Sonjay Dutt.“Of course, Q.T. (Marshall) and I, we talk all the time. I go back and forth to help out with the camps and stuff as much as I could and it just came a point where the conversation started to where I said, ‘If there’s ever an opening for a coaching position, you know how much I love coaching and teaching and mentoring,’ and so the conversation started and then eventually, I end up talking to Sonjay — Sonjay Dutt — and Sonjay and I have been friends for about 20 years… We start talking and put the wheels in motion and actually, AEW has been so great to me on so many levels. It was able to work out where I was able to finish up the school year, and then I came on board right afterward. Like a week later, last June, and so it’s been about a year for me.&quot;With AEW experiencing major success in recent months, it remains to be seen if more superstars will return and if new names will join the promotion.