AEW is throwing CM Punk "under the bus," says former WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has claimed that AEW is throwing CM Punk "under the bus."

The Second City Saint has been away from the ring for nearly ten months. The last time he stepped inside the squared circle was at the 2022 All Out pay-per-view when he defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.

A few weeks ago, Tony Khan announced that the upcoming new show, AEW Collision, will be featuring the return of CM Punk. The show will also take place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

During a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, former WWE Champion Kevin Nash accused AEW of being unfair to the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

"They're throwing Phil [Brooks] under the bus like 'Oh, he can't draw.' It's not like he's costing you ticket sales," Kevin Nash said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Nash also claimed that he was confident that CM Punk was going to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion at some point in time.

"Never for one moment did I ever think he wasn't going to show up." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff claims CM Punk is the biggest "financial flop in wrestling history"

Eric Bischoff has never been shy about expressing his feelings when it comes to CM Punk. He has been one of the biggest critics of the former WWE Champion.

During a recent episode of the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff claimed that Punk is no longer the selling point in AEW.

"Remember when I told you, and I think I told you on this show, if I was Tony Khan, I would not bring Punk to the UK. I would establish the fact that I could sell 70,000 tickets without him. They sold 65,000 tickets, and then they announced him, and how many additional tickets have they sold? 700? Like a percent, whatever it is, it's incremental at best and now they're having a hard time selling out these Collision shows with Punk as a centerpiece. Am I right or am I right?" said Bischoff. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Khan also announced that the main event of the inaugural episode of Collision will feature a trios match. CM Punk will team up with FTR to take on Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Do you agree with the WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes