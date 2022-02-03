"Coming Soon" - Top AEW star sends a message ahead of match with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara will defend his championship this week on Rampage against Andrade-Hardy Family Office member and one-half of Private Party Isiah Kassidy. Ahead of the bout, the latter made a promise to Matt Hardy.

On Dynamite, Matt Hardy talked about how sick and tired he was of the AHFO letting him down. He expressed disappointment in Private Party for failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He further demanded that Isiah must not fail him on Rampage.

Isiah Kassidy responded by claiming all was well between him and Hardy. He even promised to bring the TNT title home to the AHFO.

"Not gonna lie Matt, you slapped the s*** outta me. But it’s all good. TNT title coming soon," Cassidy wrote.

You can check out Isiah's tweet here.

What to expect from this week's AEW Rampage?

This week's edition of Rampage has scheduled two title matches. The first is the TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Isiah Kassidy, as mentioned above.

Team Tazz's Ricky Starks will also put his FTW Championship on the line against Jay Lethal. The match came about when the champ accepted Lethal's challenge on a previous edition of Rampage.

Starks previously defended the title against Matt Sydal, Chuck Taylor, Sonny Kiss, and Brian Cage.

Also, Adam Cole and Evil Uno will be in action. Despite his loss at the Beach Break special, the former has claimed he is still undefeated in singles competition. On the other hand, Evil Uno proclaimed to hand Adam Cole his first singles defeat in AEW.

Last but not least, Thunder Rosa will face Mercedes Martinez in a grudge match to settle the score between them once and for all.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think will be the match of the night on this week's Rampage? Will Jay Lethal dethrone Ricky Starks? Will Evil Uno deliver on his promise? Let us know in the comment section below.

Vince Russo is not a Danhausen fan. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy