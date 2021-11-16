AEW boss Tony Khan pulls former WWE Champion from indie events - Reports

AEW boss Tony Khan reportedly stopped Bryan Danielson from appearing for a recent independent wrestling event.

Per the reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The American Dragon wanted to wrestle at an independent wrestling event in a market yet to be explored by AEW. Since Tony Khan was interested in the market, he asked the former WWE champion to wait until AEW ran a show in that area. It was going to be Bryan Danielson's first appearance in that market since leaving WWE.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Bryan Danielson says he wants to work in New Japan and also go over to Mexico. #AEWAllOut Bryan Danielson says he wants to work in New Japan and also go over to Mexico. #AEWAllOut

Working a robust unrestricted style and wrestling in places like Mexico and Japan were key components in convincing Bryan Danielson to sign for AEW. However, Tony Khan's company has priority on dates, and Bryan can only work additional dates after the former approves of them.

Considering the amount of freedom Tony Khan affords his talent, this is likely to be a special intervention. We should be seeing Bryan Danielson pop up in different promotions soon.

Bryan Danielson is the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship

HM goes from Omega to Danielson 💀and I’m more hyped for the match after that last statement by Bryan Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson on their future title match.HM goes from Omega to Danielson 💀and I’m more hyped for the match after that last statement by Bryan #AEW Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson on their future title match.HM goes from Omega to Danielson 💀and I’m more hyped for the match after that last statement by Bryan #AEW https://t.co/4uMc6TUVl4

Bryan Danielson became the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship after defeating Miro via submission in the World Title Eliminator Tournament final at Full Gear.

Danielson defeated Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston in previous rounds to make it to the finals. In contrast, Miro got a spot in the tournament after Jon Moxley had to pull out for personal reasons. The Redeemer decimated Orange Cassidy in the semifinals to book the match against Bryan Danielson.

The YES Man will take on new World Champion Hangman Adam Page. The date and venue for the match are still a mystery. Tony Khan doesn't want to reveal the match details just yet, but it will definitely be a dream match.

Bryan Danielson is undefeated in AEW so far. The Millennial Cowboy just became the champion, so it seems unlikely that the company will dethrone him soon. Hence, defeating an all-time great like Danielson would immediately make Hangman look like a highly credible champion, more than he does already.

