AEW's Tony Schiavone gives update on a future India TV deal

AEW has been around for more than a year and a half, and it has been delivering in terms of quality and giving what the fans want. AEW Dynamite has been a success with the show being renewed by TNT till 2023.

While AEW does have a UK deal, it was unclear as to when an India TV deal will happen. WWE and IMPACT Wrestling have both had a strong TV presence in India for several years. India is considered WWE's second-largest market, and pro-wrestling has a large fanbase in the country. On the AEW Dynamite Post-Show on YouTube, Tony Schiavone was asked and gave an update.

Tony Schiavone says that AEW is working on an India TV deal

Schiavone answered questions on the AEW Dynamite post-show through their YouTube channel; he said they're aware that India is a massive pro wrestling market. He said: (H/T Wrestlingnewsource.com)

"I do know that they are working on it. We all realize that India is a huge TV market for pro wrestling. It hasn't gone unnoticed. However, TV deals always take a long time to get done. So, I do plead our fans in India to be patient. But I can assure you that we will be in India soon."

You can watch the segment at 20:50 in the video below

Considering that AEW will be turning two years old in January, it'll be interesting when a new TV deal in India will come to fruition.