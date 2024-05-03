AEW urged to retire major title by former WWE star - "One of those needs to go"

A former WWE star thinks AEW needs to get rid of one major title.

Aiden English worked for the WWE for several years. Most of that time was spent in a tag team called the Vaudevillains. Vaudevillains were quite the successful team in NXT and even captured the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, they failed to make an impact on the main roster and went their separate ways. Aiden English then found success in a tag team with Miro until he left the promotion.

Aiden English recently did an interview on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast where he said that the International and Continental Championships are too similar and hence, one of them needs to be retired:

"Now they introduced the International as well as the Continental which I think one of those needs to go. Those now are more for your up and coming and your workhorses kind of I think you can kind of funnel into one into that kind of a division." [18:14 - 18:32]

Vince Russo explains why Tony Khan and AEW stars have been targeting Triple H

Ever since AEW was formed, Tony Khan has admitted that there is a fierce rivalry between his company and WWE even though Triple H has never acknowledged it. Over the years, Tony Khan has continued to target Triple H and WWE during their television time either by referencing them or by name-dropping them. This has been more evident recently when Will Ospreay and Jack Perry have taken shots at Triple H and CM Punk.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that Tony Khan and AEW has been targeting them to get their attention:

"They're (AEW) going after CM Punk, they're going after Triple H. Bro, if you're gonna go after the company because you wanna get their attention and you want them to acknowledge you, 'cause if they acknowledge you that puts you over, I get that. But you don't go after individuals in the company, bro. These are the things, bro, that Tony Khan just does not comprehend." (4:33-5:45)

It remains to be seen if these two promotions will ever stop taking shots at each other and decide to work together.

