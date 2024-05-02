WWE veteran explains Tony Khan and AEW stars’ intention behind targeting Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo recently talked about all the shots and jabs that Tony Khan and AEW have taken against certain members of the Stamford-based promotion. He criticized how Tony Khan was firing directly at them.

Over the past month, both promotions have been firing jabs at one another. However, members of the Jacksonville-based promotion have been less subtle with theirs. The likes of Will Ospreay, Toni Storm, and Jack Perry have continued to fire shots at members of WWE.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo looked back at when WWF and WCW were feuding and how he had his fair share of dealing with competition. However, in his case, their target was not specific personnel but the company as a whole.

"Chris (Featherstone), here's the difference bro, and this has been my philosophy from Day 1 in the business, okay this has been my philosophy. Bro, when you are number one, you never acknowledge number two. They don't freakin' exist. When you're number two, Chris, you throw the kitchen sink. Just like we did we invaded WCW, we had the plane sky-writing in the sky, the whole nine yards. Because what you wanna do is you want them to acknowledge you...But here's the problem, when we did it bro, we weren't attacking individuals. We were going after WCW."

He criticized how AEW and Tony Khan were being too direct and going after individuals.

"They're (AEW) going after CM Punk, they're going after Triple H. Bro, if you're gonna go after the company because you wanna get their attention and you want them to acknowledge you, 'cause if they acknowledge you that puts you over, I get that. But you don't go after individuals in the company, bro. These are the things, bro, that Tony Khan just does not comprehend." (4:33-5:45)

EC3 comments on Tony Khan and AEW firing shots at Triple H

On the same podcast, EC3 gave his thoughts on the situation and how they went after Triple H of all people.

He talked about how the timing was off, as this was a point when The Game was being praised for running a good WrestleMania. For him, this was not a good move, and Tony Khan should not have fired the shot at him.

"Especially if the affirmative names have been mentioned, or coming off extremely popular and successful things that have happened that better the industry in a way. So, I mean Triple H is being heraled as the Savior of WWE, like creative genuis and produced one of the best WrestleManias of all time, and all of these things are kind of working out and flowing better and talent has purpose and a little leeway and the show's actually fun to watch. So like, that's all everyone wants and the fact that he's like on top, riding high, everyone's with him, you don't take the shot at him." [5:50-6:27]

WWE has kept its great momentum since WrestleMania and is ushering in a new era. AEW has entered a new era as well after crowning a new world champion at Dynasty, and business has been going pretty well for both.

Please give credit to The Wrestling Outlaws and give us an H/T when using quotes from this article.

