AEW veteran confirms his career is ending soon - "Wonder how many more times I get to do this"

A popular AEW veteran has spoken about the remainder of their career. They revealed that they were in the closing stage of their time on TV, and they could not pinpoint how long they had left.
Jim Ross is considered one of the greatest wrestling commentators of all time and a legend of the industry. He has given his iconic voice to several major promotions over the years, including WCW, NJPW, WWE, and AEW. However, he has dealt with several major health issues lately, including colon cancer.
During his recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he knew his career was nearing its end, and he wondered how many more times he'd be able to do interviews. He talked about the little things he could still do, and wondered how long he could keep it up.
“I don’t know what others think about it, but I know being one in the business, I know my career is nearing the end. I was thinking about it on the plane coming over here, you know, I wonder how many more times I get to do this, because I enjoy these. You know, when I got to climb a hundred stairs — I fell in the sun twice today. Lucky I didn’t hurt them, but uh, it was what it was.” [H/T RSN]
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
Jim Ross gives his predictions for major match at AEW All In: Texas
During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran gave his take on the upcoming Winner Takes All match at AEW All In: Texas between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.
Jim Ross mentioned how he would be leaning towards Omega taking the win, but not for any major reason. He noted their chemistry and predicted it would be a great match and a potential show-stealer.
"I don't know if I'd flip a coin, but I'd lean towards Omega winning, and not for any particular reason either. They got great chemistry. They've danced before. There's just no reason that match shouldn't be a show stealer. It's booked that way. It should deliver that way. If nothing else, if you're going to watch one match on the show, that'd be the one I'd pick out."
It is still unclear whether Jim Ross will be around for AEW All In. He has been able to make appearances at several pay-per-view events in the last few months, so hopefully this will be the case for the promotion's biggest show this year.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!