AEW veteran Jim Ross loses cool; sends explicit message to his critics

AEW fans recently reacted to Jim Ross with a bit of criticism. Ahead of a major weekend for the company, JR's status and future have been a topic of hot debate. Now the veteran commentator is firing back with a few choice words.

Ross has dealt with numerous health issues since joining AEW in 2019 ahead of the company's first event. The 72-year-old returned to TV earlier this month for sitdown interviews with Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson to promote the main event for All In, and he's headed to London to do commentary for the match.

There has been concern and criticism, from fans and supporters, who think the WWE Hall of Famer should retire due to his age and failing health. JR addressed the criticism during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. The 50-year industry veteran used just a few words to get his point across to his critics but admitted he was being rough around the edges. He was also excited to be at ringside to call the main event at the PPV.

"So, I'm excited about the call, being able to call this match. I appreciate Tony Khan having the faith in me to bring me over. I'm sure that they'll also be plenty of people watching, they'll say, 'Boy, Jr looks old.' Hey, guess what, Einstein? I am old. What the f**k you want? I'm being a little bit of a t**d, but anyway... it should be a classic, and there's nothing on the card that could follow it. Nothing. So, it's going to go last I'm sure, I haven't been told that, but I can't imagine anything else going on last at Wembley," Jim Ross said. [From 1:49:57 to 1:50:37]

Ross signed a one-year contract extension with AEW in March, earlier this year. He also made interesting remarks on a potential return to WWE and noted that he was already on a limited schedule and that this could be his last year in broadcasting.

The final AEW Rampage before All In

AEW will air the All In 2024 go-home edition of Rampage tonight on TNT at 10 pm ET. The episode was taped a few weeks back in Arlington, TX.

There are currently five matches announced for tonight's Rampage. Below is the announced lineup:

Robyn Renegade vs. Mina Shirakawa

Iron Savages vs. Gates of Agony

Roderick Strong vs. Fuego Del Sol

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners (Tag Team Match)

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brian Cage, The Beast Mortos, Johnny TV

Saturday's go-home edition of AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales. All In will air live from Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with the pre-show beginning at 11 am ET, and the main show at 1 pm ET.

