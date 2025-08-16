  • home icon
AEW Veteran Makes a Bold Prediction About Karrion Kross' Future: "The Deal's Already Done"

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 16, 2025 10:57 GMT
Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross (Image via WWE
Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion (Image via: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross' WWE contract recently expired. He had his last match against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, where he lost to the former Intercontinental Champion. Since then, different reports regarding his future have been surfacing. AEW veteran and wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett recently made a bold prediction regarding Kross' future.

The Herald of Doomsday had been feuding with Sami Zayn since April. The two had their first match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where Sami won. Their next bout took place at an episode of WWE RAW, where Kross won. After their trilogy ended at SummerSlam, Kross' WWE contract expired.

Multiple reports have surfaced regarding Kross' future, with some claiming that his WWE departure is a work while others stating that he's actually left. While speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the current situation with Karrion Kross.

"I have not followed it as closely as you have but if he was given the ability to write a book that was under WWE's watch. Here's what I like most of all, it has become a story that people are engaged in and with RAW, SmackDown, NXT, TNA, AAA. He ain't going nowhere and I think the deal's already done and agreed upon and they're navigating this work-shoot, shoot-work regardless it's one and the same..... They're blurring the lines as much as possible."
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Kross after his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Karrion Kross sends a message to fans who chanted his name during WWE SmackDown

Kross and Scarlett exited WWE a few days ago. It was expected that the fans would chant his name during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, but that didn't happen. However, fans chanted his name during the Sami Zayn-Solo Sikoa segment on this week's SmackDown.

Karrion Kross took to X to respond to the clips of fans chanting his name during SmackDown.

It's great to see fans chant Karrion Kross' name even after his WWE departure. It'll be exciting to see how WWE deals with such chants in the coming weeks.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
