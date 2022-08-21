"One of the most impressive things I have ever done" - WWE legend recalls delivering a jaw-dropping move on AEW's Paul Wight (Exclusive)

Mark Henry recently recalled slamming his AEW colleague Paul Wight in the ring, terming it one of his most impressive feats of strength.

It's no secret that The World's Strongest Man is a behemoth of a performer who, back in his day, took down many stars with his unrivaled display of power. Henry was one of the most feared acts in wrestling until he decided to slow down on his in-ring career and instead focus on imparting knowledge to youngsters in AEW.

In an exclusive chat with legendary journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry spoke about some of the biggest men he has slammed in the ring. He recalled that he once carried fellow giant Paul Wight over his shoulder for a decent amount of time before sending him crashing through a table.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion added that the spot was so mind-boggling that only a sports scientist could explain its logic. In closing, he termed it one of the most impressive things he had done inside the squared circle.

"I slammed Viscera, Paul White. There's a video of me picking up Paul Wight and walking with about five feet and then picking him over my head and then throwing him through a table. That was one of the most impressive ones because it was strength over a long period of time; it wasn't like quick and done. For me to grab a man, 490 pounds, and pick him up to my chest and walk with him about six feet and then yoke him over my head and then slam, that's a level of strength that's hard to hard to communicate without having a sports scientist break that down to you. Like it was one of the most impressive things I have ever done. (From 0:36 - 2:02)" said Mark Henry

Mark Henry recent spoke about his in-ring future in AEW

A few days back, in an interview, The World's Strongest Man opened up about why fans haven't still seen him wrestle in an AEW ring.

Mark Henry explained that he has nerve damage, which is why he has stayed away from wrestling. The veteran performer added if he competed again, there are chances he would become dependent on others even for the smallest of things.

"To be honest, to be completely transparent, I got nerve damage is why I don’t wrestle," Henry said. “It will just go out, and I’ll be on the ground, and there have been times where I do too much at AEW, and I have to take a wheelchair through the airport, and it sucks because I’m prideful, and I hate it when I can’t walk through the airport." said Henry

Despite not wrestling in AEW, Henry has made his presence felt in the company by being a constant source of knowledge for the up-and-coming talents.

