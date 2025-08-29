  • home icon
  • AEW veteran MVP accuses 3-time WWE champion of blocking his visa

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:21 GMT
MVP is a part of the Hurt Syndicate [Image credit: AEW's Instagram]

AEW star MVP recently faced a major legal issue due to a former WWE star. The Jacksonville-based promotion had a major event in London, UK, last week: Forbidden Door. The Hurt Syndicate took on Brodido and FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the show, but MVP was not part of the event. Ricochet took advantage of the situation and cost Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin the tag titles.

Later, the One and Only revealed that he took revenge on the Hurt Syndicate as they had insulted him a few months ago. However, the faction didn't take much time to get their payback. On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Ricochet and Gates of Agony challenged the Opps for the AEW World Trios Titles, but MVP interrupted and helped the champions retain.

After the attack, Montel revealed in an AEW exclusive that Ricochet prevented him from entering the United Kingdom by blocking his visa. He also said that the Hurt Syndicate was going to come after him and the Gates of Agony.

“Ricochet, you think you’re real slick, don’t you? My lawyer told me we know it was you that sent that document to the UK immigration department saying you felt threatened by me being a convicted felon to block my work visa so I couldn’t be at Forbidden Door," he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
MVP wanted Ricochet to join the Hurt Syndicate

Montel invited the One and Only to the Hurt Syndicate a few months ago, but they changed their minds and withdrew the offer.

While speaking on Marking Out, MVP said that he wanted Ricochet to be a part of the group, but it wasn't organic.

"He goes, and he becomes, 'I hurt people,' but as things sometimes happen organically, his career path went a completely different way, and selfishly, like I wanted him in The Hurt Syndicate, but I dare say things worked out better for you as they are," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the Syndicate-Ricochet saga.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
