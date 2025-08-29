AEW veteran MVP accuses 3-time WWE champion of blocking his visa

AEW star MVP recently faced a major legal issue due to a former WWE star. The Jacksonville-based promotion had a major event in London, UK, last week: Forbidden Door. The Hurt Syndicate took on Brodido and FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the show, but MVP was not part of the event. Ricochet took advantage of the situation and cost Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin the tag titles.Later, the One and Only revealed that he took revenge on the Hurt Syndicate as they had insulted him a few months ago. However, the faction didn't take much time to get their payback. On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Ricochet and Gates of Agony challenged the Opps for the AEW World Trios Titles, but MVP interrupted and helped the champions retain.After the attack, Montel revealed in an AEW exclusive that Ricochet prevented him from entering the United Kingdom by blocking his visa. He also said that the Hurt Syndicate was going to come after him and the Gates of Agony.“Ricochet, you think you’re real slick, don’t you? My lawyer told me we know it was you that sent that document to the UK immigration department saying you felt threatened by me being a convicted felon to block my work visa so I couldn’t be at Forbidden Door,&quot; he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]MVP wanted Ricochet to join the Hurt SyndicateMontel invited the One and Only to the Hurt Syndicate a few months ago, but they changed their minds and withdrew the offer.While speaking on Marking Out, MVP said that he wanted Ricochet to be a part of the group, but it wasn't organic.&quot;He goes, and he becomes, 'I hurt people,' but as things sometimes happen organically, his career path went a completely different way, and selfishly, like I wanted him in The Hurt Syndicate, but I dare say things worked out better for you as they are,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the Syndicate-Ricochet saga.