3-time WWE champion almost joined The Hurt Syndicate in AEW before plans changed

The Hurt Syndicate's fourth member was a major talking point following the faction's AEW debut. It has just been revealed that a certain former WWE Superstar was a major consideration until things went another direction.

During their time as The Hurt Business in WWE, Cedric Alexander was the fourth man, but with him still signed to the Stamford-based promotion, they had to find a replacement. This led to a storyline in the Jacksonville-based promotion where they handed out their business cards to those they considered candidates.

During a recent episode of Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, the veteran had Ricochet on the show, and he talked about how he was a major candidate to join the group. They went ahead with an angle where, despite giving him their business card, they decided to intimidate him, eventually leading him to turn heel.

"Because Cedric was still under contract, we were coming over, and at the time, you were still negotiating, there were a lot of pieces. We’re like, 'Okay, we’re gonna reunite and we’re gonna, Ricochet’s gonna have that spot,' but in our business, we have the saying: Card subject to change. We did that spot in the ring with Bobby when he snatched you up, and that was supposed to have been like, where we start initiating Ricochet and where his character changes."

He continued by revealing how he hoped that these events would have led him to join The Hurt Syndicate, but things went a different direction due to the reception of his heel persona. MVP believed that Ricochet was in a better position now.

"He goes, and he becomes, 'I hurt people,' but as things sometimes happen organically, his career path went a completely different way, and selfishly, like I wanted him in The Hurt Syndicate, but I dare say things worked out better for you as they are." [H/T - Fightful]

Ricochet revealed why he attacked The Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door

At Forbidden Door last Sunday, Ricochet cost Hurt Syndicate the AEW Tag Team Titles as he and the Gates of Agony attacked them during their match. By taking them out of the equation, they allowed Brodido to take advantage and take out FTR to win the titles.

Backstage after the show, the former WWE Superstar pulled up the clip of The Hurt Syndicate turning down his invite into the group and bullying him. He did not say much, but it seems that past grievances were the main reason for what he did.

"Who's the kiss-a** now?" Ricochet asked.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW EXCLUSIVE: @KingRicochet hasn’t forgotten what went down with The Hurt Syndicate, and he made that clear tonight! Did you miss #ForbiddenDoor PPV? Order it right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj

It remains to be seen how the group will retaliate after they lost their titles. This could be addressed tomorrow night on Dynamite, as they will surely attempt to hunt down Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

