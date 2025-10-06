AEW veteran Sting bids emotional goodbye to fans; marks the end of an era

AEW legend Sting recently revealed that he has said a final goodbye to a major aspect of his career. He hung up his boots at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view and retired as the AEW World Tag Team Champion. He is now enjoying his legends deal signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Vigilante had a great pro wrestling career. He elevated WCW's reputation to new heights. His WWE stint was short but caused controversy. AEW made an effort to give the legend a memorable retirement. Recently, the Hall of Famer announced that he will not be doing any more meet-and-greets with face paint next year. As a result, fans have been actively participating in the events. Now, Sting took to Instagram and revealed that he attended a last meet-and-greet where he would be putting on red face paint. This also marked the end of an era. Veteran Kevin Nash also took photos with The Icon and fans.&quot;The final appearance in red paint. 👺 Thank you, Tampa!&quot; he wrote.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW legend Sting talks about his final runThe former AEW World Tag Team Champion took many bumps during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He jumped off balconies and ladders despite being 64 years old at the time and performed several risky spots.While speaking on ScreenRant, The Vigilante said he wanted to leave it all in the ring for the fans and hoped his retirement run would be memorable.“I didn’t want fans thinking I was just phoning it in. I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, he’s going full throttle all the way to the end.’ And that’s exactly what I did. Diving off balconies, going through tables—it was fun! Being surrounded by all that young talent made it even more special. It was an amazing run, and I’m incredibly thankful for it,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when The Icon will return to the company for a special appearance.