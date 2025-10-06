AEW veteran Sting bids emotional goodbye to fans; marks the end of an era

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 06, 2025 01:06 GMT
Sting retired in 2024 [Image Credit: Bryce Remsburg
Sting retired in 2024 [Image Credit: Refree Bryce Remsburg's X handle]

AEW legend Sting recently revealed that he has said a final goodbye to a major aspect of his career. He hung up his boots at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view and retired as the AEW World Tag Team Champion. He is now enjoying his legends deal signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Vigilante had a great pro wrestling career. He elevated WCW's reputation to new heights. His WWE stint was short but caused controversy. AEW made an effort to give the legend a memorable retirement.

Recently, the Hall of Famer announced that he will not be doing any more meet-and-greets with face paint next year. As a result, fans have been actively participating in the events.

Now, Sting took to Instagram and revealed that he attended a last meet-and-greet where he would be putting on red face paint. This also marked the end of an era. Veteran Kevin Nash also took photos with The Icon and fans.

"The final appearance in red paint. 👺 Thank you, Tampa!" he wrote.

Check out the post below:

AEW legend Sting talks about his final run

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took many bumps during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He jumped off balconies and ladders despite being 64 years old at the time and performed several risky spots.

While speaking on ScreenRant, The Vigilante said he wanted to leave it all in the ring for the fans and hoped his retirement run would be memorable.

“I didn’t want fans thinking I was just phoning it in. I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, he’s going full throttle all the way to the end.’ And that’s exactly what I did. Diving off balconies, going through tables—it was fun! Being surrounded by all that young talent made it even more special. It was an amazing run, and I’m incredibly thankful for it," he said.

It will be interesting to see when The Icon will return to the company for a special appearance.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Edited by Neda Ali
