AEW veteran was threatened with a firing

A veteran AEW personality recently disclosed how he was once threatened with a firing by his former boss decades ago. He also detailed the entire incident that led to the threat.
Eric Bischoff threatened to fire Tony Schiavone during his time in WCW. Schiavone is known for his work in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s. The AEW veteran was a play-by-play commentator in WCW.
On his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone recalled an incident when he did Control Center along with his colleagues and put it in the wrong show. As a result, Schiavone was called out by former WCW President Eric Bischoff.
“So anyway, there we did a Control Center that aired, and we put it together. Neil Pruitt was involved, and our editor was Kemper Rogers at that time. We put it in a show, and it talked about what happened before it happened. It was put in the wrong show. And so Eric called me about it, and he got on me about again, paying more attention to being a coach than an employee."
Schiavone recalled how Bischoff threatened to fire him for the aforementioned incident.
“Anytime you record something ahead of time, there’s always dangers. There always is. Radio, television, doesn’t matter. Because it takes many people to make it right. But I remember that Control Center airing before the matches happened, and like last night on, and I’m thinking, 'Oh, Jesus Christ.’ So there it was. And then Eric threatened to fire me, but he didn’t. And there you go.” [H/T: ewrestlingnews.com]
The AEW veteran's wife thought Eric Bischoff was jealous of him
AEW veteran Tony Schiavone also recalled how he used to coach Little League Baseball players during his time in WCW. Eric Bischoff was allegedly mad at him for the same.
On his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone also recollected his wife thinking Bischoff was jealous of him.
"So I coached Little League Baseball. And my wife would always say—Eric would always tell me, he said, ‘You have to put wrestling first instead of Little League f**king baseball.’ And I said, ‘Well, I am.’ He said, ‘Okay.’ And Lois would say, ‘Eric’s just jealous because you’re spending more time with your kids than he is.’ I said, ‘Well, he’s running the company and I’m not.’" [H/T: ewrestlingnews.com]
Tony Schiavone continues to be the voice of AEW as a full-time commentator for its shows.