AEW veteran William Regal looks back on his career, answers if he plans to wrestle again

William Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution earlier this year, but that doesn't mean he will wrestle again, as he revealed in a recent interview.

The former European Champion leads the Blackpool Combat Club stable consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta. During a recent segment on AEW Dynamite, Regal had fans excited when he got physical with Chris Jericho.

However, he has confirmed he has no intention of returning to the ring. Speaking with Metro, the AEW veteran reminisced about his thirty years in the ring, and his final dance with Cesaro in NXT.

He was determined to put forward his sheer gratitude for his time within wrestling:

"No, never. No. My last official match was against Cesaro... I couldn’t have asked for any more. If you’re not me and you’re just looking from the outside, 'Oh he should have been this, he should have been that' – no. I was very happy with what I achieved. If I’d have never come to America, I had an incredible career. By the time I was 24, I’d been to 19 countries. In 20 to 24, I’d been to all the best places you could go to, wrestling all the best wrestling." (H/T Metro.co.uk)

Regal and the BCC have embroiled themselves in the feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. It will be an interesting dynamic considering Bryan Danielson and Kingston have had their own issues.

AEW's William Regal served as NXT GM during the 'Wednesday Night Wars'

Regal is a prime example of the wealth of experience AEW possesses on their roster. Despite concluding his in-ring career with his clash against Cesaro, he continued to be a prominent feature in wrestling as the on-screen General Manager of NXT during it's black and gold phase.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

NXT at one-time clashed in direct competition with AEW Dynamite, but even before that Regal has a history with many of his current All-Elite colleagues. After all, the thirty-year veteran starred alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Samoa Joe as NXT Black and Gold saw its final days.

Many legends who have found themselves in the Jacksonville promotion after time with WWE continued their in-ring careers.

The likes of Paul Wight, Sting and Christian Cage have turned back the clock and appeared in-ring. Regal has made clear his intentions to remain retired, but it wouldn't be entirely unheard of if he were to go back on that.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed William Regal's run in AEW so far? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell