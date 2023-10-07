AEW video confirms popular star fans haven't seen for 200+ days is returning soon

AEW has a stunning roster at the moment. Tony Khan is going all out to fill it with some of the biggest names and the most prolific talents in the industry, including wrestlers who have been on the shelf for a while for personal reasons or an injury.

One such wrestler who was signed up with the Jacksonville-based company and away on leave because of an injury has had his return foreshadowed with a video post on Twitter - none other than Danhausen. The official account of the wrestling promotion sent out Danhausen's video.

Very Nice, Very Evil fans should gear up for another run of their favorite wrestler. Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Danhausen's return is a definite positive for the Tony Khan-led company. The charismatic character has over with the audience and is a hark to one of the most famous fictional characters in mainstream media, The Joker.

He usually uses some supernatural trope, including cursing his opponents, which adds to the enigma and hype his bouts have created.

Danhausen had spoken about his return to AEW on social media

Fans were eager to see Danhausen, the wrestler who earlier proved his mettle in ROH before making his AEW debut in 2022.

He was out of action for over five months due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered at the Revolution special pay-per-view event.

Expand Tweet

Orange Cassidy and he were searching for the World Tag Team Championship in a four-way tag team match, but it was a losing endeavor for them, with The Gunns retaining their title. He recently posted about his return on X and wondered why fans no longer wanted anything to be a surprise.

What do you think? Will Danhausen have a smashing return to AEW or a lukewarm one? Tell us in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.