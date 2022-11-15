"AEW is wasting him" - Twitterati want former WWE NXT Champion to jump ship and re-unite with Triple H after being misused by Tony Khan

AEW and WWE fans have gone back and forth on who among Triple H and Tony Khan is the better Booker. One of the most hotly debated stars used for example in this regard is Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy was arguably the greatest NXT Champion of all time. As the leader of the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole became the main attraction of NXT as his faction ran roughshod over the rest of the roster. He was also involved in some of the most memorable matches in modern WWE history.

Once his WWE contract expired, Adam Cole did not waste any time jumping ship to Tony Khan’s AEW. He debuted at one of AEW’s more notable pay-per-views, All Out 2021. He made an explosive debut as he superkicked Jungle Boy and sided with The Elite.

Fans are far from impressed with his booking in AEW thus far, with many feeling it is in Adam Cole’s best interests to return to WWE with Triple H at the helm now.

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj Forever one of the greatest NXT Adam Cole sequences of all time. Forever one of the greatest NXT Adam Cole sequences of all time. https://t.co/ad94hmnX3I

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj



Makes me kinda sad to think about but I’m sure he’ll be back like this at some point… he’s too talented not to be @KingDeejj NXT Adam Cole was so clear.Makes me kinda sad to think about but I’m sure he’ll be back like this at some point… he’s too talented not to be @KingDeejj NXT Adam Cole was so clear. Makes me kinda sad to think about but I’m sure he’ll be back like this at some point… he’s too talented not to be 😭

Charles "IceSmooth" Vendetta @VendettaPW @deonteddj i guarantee you that if Adam Cole stuck around a little bit longer in WWE he would be at the top of the card right now. @deonteddj i guarantee you that if Adam Cole stuck around a little bit longer in WWE he would be at the top of the card right now.

Niklas @ghl_niklas @deonteddj The downfall of his career is impressive @deonteddj The downfall of his career is impressive

Jake McKean @JXMcKean @deonteddj The fact that right now we could've had Undisputed Era feuding with Bloodline, Imperium, or Judgement Day and we're not is just sad. @deonteddj The fact that right now we could've had Undisputed Era feuding with Bloodline, Imperium, or Judgement Day and we're not is just sad.

Like Curt Leskanic @irishinmaine @deonteddj You know Trips will bring Adam Cole back as soon as he possibly can. @deonteddj You know Trips will bring Adam Cole back as soon as he possibly can.

Adam Cole loves WWE head booker Triple H

Despite being in AEW, Adam Cole has always been highly appreciative of Triple H's role in his career progressing in the way it has:

"The nice thing about my relationship with him and my relationship with Shawn Michaels, they are so positive, like to this day positive. I had formed a bond with Hunter [and] with Shawn that I would like to think and they had made it very apparent to me as well that it's a relationship that we're always gonna keep 'cause I love working with those guys," revealed Adam Cole.

Adam Cole is currently nursing a concussion-related injury. There is no timeline regarding his return, so hopefully, we will see him at the earliest as he is one of the most popular stars in AEW.

