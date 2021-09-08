"AEW is on their way to becoming legitimate competition" - WWE Hall of Famer says that AEW is closing the gap with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that AEW is definitely closing the gap with Vince McMahon's promotion, as the company continues to gain momentum. Bischoff also mentioned how AEW's audience is growing and if this trend continues, then AEW will be on its way to becoming legitimate competition.

During a recent edition of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff detailed the meaning of legitimate competition. The WWE Hall of Famer noted how it's important to consider market share when discussing AEW's growth.

“AEW is definitely closing the gap, they’re growing, their audience is growing," Bischoff said. "If that trend continues, I think my quote was they’re going to be legitimate competition. I’m not sure I said anything about closing the gap, although, I didn’t write the headline."

"I think what I was referring to is AEW is on their way to becoming legitimate competition," Bischoff continued. "When I say legitimate competition, I’m talking about for market share, not for online hype and peripheral news headlines because 90% of that is bullsh** anyway."

AEW is currently on the back of a historic All Out pay-per-view

At the All Out pay-per-view, stars like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho made their AEW debuts. Additionally, CM Punk also made his highly awaited return to in-ring competition, as he faced and defeated former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

The night was quite historic for the promotion, from the buzzworthy arrivals to the remarkable matches on the card.

The main event between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage, accompanied by the arrivals of Danielson and Cole, left fans buzzing. But the AEW World Tag Team Championship bout between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers stole the show, as it showcased two of the best teams in the world.

