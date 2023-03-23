"AEW isn't the same without him" - Fans call for Tony Khan to bring 2-time WWE Champion back into the fold

AEW fans on social media have reacted to rumors that a former WWE Champion is teasing a potential return to the company. Many of them want Tony Khan to bring him back.

The star in question is, of course, CM Punk. Despite not being on TV since September 2022, he is still one of the most talked about members of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

One of the reasons behind the buzz is that fans don't know whether CM Punk is coming back to the company. But after a recent tease on Instagram, Dave Meltzer believes that Punk wants a second chance.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “What it says is that he wants back in (AEW). Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in.



It’s up to Tony (Khan) and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point”



- Dave Meltzer on CM Punk

(via WOR) “What it says is that he wants back in (AEW). Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in.It’s up to Tony (Khan) and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point”- Dave Meltzer on CM Punk(via WOR) https://t.co/Ri9tBbUC6B

With that in mind, several AEW fans have reacted to the news. Some are hopeful that after a very turbulent time, CM Punk will be happy in All Elite Wrestling again.

Thotbreaker💫 @Ballout_TP3 @WrestlePurists He’s their biggest draw. He’s going to be back lol @WrestlePurists He’s their biggest draw. He’s going to be back lol

Dr.Pooh @karinkato_o

If he doesn't Elite will resign with AEW lol @WrestlePurists If Tony Khan has some iq left Punk will be backIf he doesn't Elite will resign with AEW lol @WrestlePurists If Tony Khan has some iq left Punk will be backIf he doesn't Elite will resign with AEW lol

However, not every AEW fan is thrilled about the possibility of CM Punk coming back. Some fear that if he returns, The Elite might be on its way out of the company.

Quarant-Dean 🇨🇦 @Dean_Paz @WrestlePurists Can’t wait for him to be Bret Hart-ed by Goldberg so he can finally be gone from wrestling permanently @WrestlePurists Can’t wait for him to be Bret Hart-ed by Goldberg so he can finally be gone from wrestling permanently

🇺🇸 @taeoct6 @WrestlePurists Why would he go back? They clearly dont want him there. They covered his face up on the production truck @WrestlePurists Why would he go back? They clearly dont want him there. They covered his face up on the production truck

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WrestlePurists 'I know I assaulted people and buried the company publicly, but my ego can't handle not being in the spotlight so bring me back plz' @WrestlePurists 'I know I assaulted people and buried the company publicly, but my ego can't handle not being in the spotlight so bring me back plz'

El Diablo Guapo @AceOfHearts9999 @WrestlePurists After DON and forbidden door. No need to bring him back and take away from those 2 shows. @WrestlePurists After DON and forbidden door. No need to bring him back and take away from those 2 shows.

我爱运动 @TheMan0fTheMole @WrestlePurists That’s not how I read it at all. To me Punk was making a passive aggressive shot at Tony Khan and how weak he is. @WrestlePurists That’s not how I read it at all. To me Punk was making a passive aggressive shot at Tony Khan and how weak he is.

The former AEW World Champion was recently spotted at a major wrestling event in California

Just because he is seemingly at odds with one wrestling company (or many depending on who you ask), doesn't mean CM Punk has lost the passion to get back in the ring.

In fact, Punk has been getting a taste of live wrestling again. He was in attendance for the recent Battle in the Valley event hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! https://t.co/t4HX4UPMdB

Punk was seen in the audience with Lars Frederiksen, the rhythm guitarist for the punk rock band Rancid. During the show, Eddie Kingston banished Jay White from NJPW, Mercedes Moné won her first IWGP Women's Championship, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Do you think CM Punk will go back to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

