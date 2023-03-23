Tony Khan to reportedly "make a decision" on 2-time WWE Champion's AEW future soon 

AEW President Tony Khan has dealt with several backstage issues in his company over the past few months. According to Dave Meltzer, Khan will likely be the one to decide whether CM Punk returns to All Elite Wrestling.

The "Brawl Out" incident seemingly divided the All Elite Wrestling fanbase between The Elite and CM Punk. Many were initially against the Straight Edge star, but over the past few months, the tables have apparently turned, and many seem to want him back in the fold.

During the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that he'd heard from others that CM Punk was looking to return to AEW.

“What it says is that he wants back in. Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in. It’s up to Tony [Khan] and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point. He’s probably just about ready, if not ready already, from the torn triceps, so it is one of those things that he can do soon enough.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

CM Punk notably got the wrestling world buzzing again when he recently commented on a story shared by Sean Sapp Ross that claimed Punk was reading a book that's made him miss wrestling.

AEW's alleged approach to non-compete clauses could explain why CM Punk has not been released from the promotion

Despite all the rumors and reports surrounding The Second City Saint, he's still listed on the roster section of the official All Elite Wrestling website. This has led to many questions from fans, who were under the impression that he was already released.

best of cm punk @BestOfCMPunk CM Punk makes his entrance on Dynamite as AEW World Champion. (17.08.2022) CM Punk makes his entrance on Dynamite as AEW World Champion. (17.08.2022) https://t.co/BihjYCx4ba

According to a report from Fightful Select, the contracts that AEW puts together don't usually include non-compete clauses since they don't release stars before their deals expire. However, the promotion does include case-by-case non-compete clauses, as seen in William Regal's scenario.

In light of this report, it could mean that Punk has either opted to wait out his contract to avoid a non-compete clause or that AEW has made extended efforts to retain the star.

